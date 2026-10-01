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Cool Science Radio

Research suggests pollutants may affect diabetes risk

By Scott Greenberg
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM MDT
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Carleton University biologists Myriam Hoyeck and Jennifer Bruin
Carleton University / Jennifer Bruin
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KPCW
Carleton University biologists Myriam Hoyeck and Jennifer Bruin

Some chemicals can persist in the environment and accumulate in the human body for decades. New research suggests they may also reach an organ critical to regulating blood sugar: the pancreas.

Carleton University biologists Jennifer Bruin and Myriam Hoyeck discuss research published in Nature Communications that found long-banned environmental pollutants in human pancreatic tissue. The study found that higher levels of these pollutants were associated with impaired insulin secretion, offering new clues about how environmental exposures could contribute to metabolic problems.

Bruin and Hoyeck explain what the findings mean, how persistent chemicals may affect insulin-producing cells and why metabolic health could be an important consideration in chemical safety assessments. They also discuss the team's next steps, including research into newer persistent chemicals such as PFAS.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg