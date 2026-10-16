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Cool Science Radio

Are we ready for humans to travel to Mars?

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:47 AM MDT
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Mark Shelhamer, principal investigator of the Johns Hopkins Human Spaceflight Lab and former chief scientist of NASA's Human Research Program
NASA
Mark Shelhamer, principal investigator of the Johns Hopkins Human Spaceflight Lab and former chief scientist of NASA's Human Research Program

Sending humans to Mars would mean months of travel, prolonged isolation and exposure to hazards that scientists still don't fully understand. Before astronauts can safely make the journey, researchers must learn how deep-space conditions affect the human body and mind.

Mark Shelhamer, principal investigator of the Johns Hopkins Human Spaceflight Lab and former chief scientist of NASA's Human Research Program, joins Cool Science Radio to discuss his book Are We Ready for Mars? He explains the risks of long-duration spaceflight, including radiation exposure, bone loss, muscle atrophy and disruptions to balance and other bodily systems. He also explores the psychological demands of living in a confined environment far from Earth, where communication delays and limited emergency options make every decision more consequential.

Shelhamer discusses why human explorers can offer advantages over robotic missions, how researchers simulate the effects of spaceflight on Earth and what advances in astronaut healthcare could mean for medicine here at home. While a crewed Mars mission still faces major challenges, he explains what research is needed to make it possible.

Public Affairs Hour - 9 AM

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek