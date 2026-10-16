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Cool Science Radio

When should new medical technology change patient care?

By Scott Greenberg
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:48 AM MDT
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Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon and CEO of Midwest Spine & Brain Institute
Dr. Stefano Sinicropi
Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon and CEO of Midwest Spine & Brain Institute

Medical technology is advancing rapidly, but new information does not always translate into better decisions for patients. For physicians, the challenge is determining when emerging evidence is strong enough to change how care is delivered.

Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon and CEO of Midwest Spine & Brain Institute, joins Cool Science Radio to discuss how doctors evaluate new technologies and evidence in spine medicine. He explains why an MRI is evidence rather than a diagnosis, how pain and function factor into treatment decisions, and why better technology does not always provide a clear clinical answer.

Sinicropi also explores the potential and limitations of artificial intelligence, biomarker testing, regenerative medicine, neurotechnology and other emerging approaches. The conversation examines how physicians can distinguish innovations that are genuinely ready to help patients from those that remain promising but ahead of the evidence.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg