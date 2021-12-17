© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 17, 2021

Published December 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the Local News Hour, Michelle Deininger is in for Leslie Thatcher. She talks with High Valley Transit Board Member Kim Carson with updates about the new transit district. Then Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's City Council meeting. And lastly, Michelle is joined by Mark O'Connor, a Grammy award winning fiddler and composer. O'Connor is preforming December 21st, at the Eccles Center in Park City.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger