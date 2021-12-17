Local News Hour - December 17, 2021

Today on the Local News Hour, Michelle Deininger is in for Leslie Thatcher. She talks with High Valley Transit Board Member Kim Carson with updates about the new transit district. Then Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's City Council meeting. And lastly, Michelle is joined by Mark O'Connor, a Grammy award winning fiddler and composer. O'Connor is preforming December 21st, at the Eccles Center in Park City.
