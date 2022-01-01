Michelle Deininger

Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in California) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a newshound, writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with plenty of general assignment and breaking news.

The role of community journalism in educating and informing the citizenry and saving the world from disinformation keeps her up at night. Thinking about her next cooking project or camping expedition also keeps her up at night. The dog keeps her up at night too. She’s a night owl.



