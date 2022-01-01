Michelle DeiningerManaging Editor
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in California) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a newshound, writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with plenty of general assignment and breaking news.
The role of community journalism in educating and informing the citizenry and saving the world from disinformation keeps her up at night. Thinking about her next cooking project or camping expedition also keeps her up at night. The dog keeps her up at night too. She’s a night owl.
-
With the season of excessive purchasing and packing upon us, Recycle Utah has some tips for minimizing waste – and utilizing local recycling services.
-
Today on the Local News Hour, Michelle Deininger is filling in for Leslie Thatcher, and is first joined by Thomas Geeboy from the ABC4 Weather Center (0:05), and Utah Avalanche Center's Greg Gordon (02:56) with updates and warnings about this weekend's storms. Then, Park City Film's Executive Director Katy Wang has an update on the Film Series events. Then, Michelle talks to Dominque Smith, a Parkite that has been helping refugees enjoy the holiday season. Next, Bo Call, Air Monitoring Section Manager with the Utah Division of Air Quality discusses air quality and pollution with increasing population. Lastly, Carolyn Wara, Executive Director of Recycle Utah talks about recycling during the holidays.
-
Refugees come to the United States from all over the world. When they arrive, they’re often starting from scratch and may be traumatized by experiences in their homelands as they work to build new lives here. Compassion for those struggling in such circumstances has sparked a wave of generosity this season in Park City. Michelle Deininger talked with Parkite Domenique Smith about her recent work assisting refugees this season. Read that conversation here or listen to this story as it aired.
-
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Deputy Attorney Jami Brackin looks back at a 21 year career with the county, Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides and Executive Producer/Creator - Professor of Rock Adam Reader have details on the Professor of Rock Live lineup and Utah DWR PIO Faith Heaton Jolley talks with Carolyn Murray about human-wildlife interactions in the Wasatch Back.
-
Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides and Executive Producer/Creator - Professor of Rock Adam Reader - December 23, 2021Park City Institute Ex. Director Ari Ioannides and Executive Producer/Creator - Professor of Rock Adam Reader have details on the Professor of Rock Live lineup.
-
Summit County Deputy Attorney Jami Brackin discusses the next steps in her career after her retirement from Summit County.
-
Park City officials met Wednesday with the Utah Department of Transportation, Deer Valley, hotels including The Montage and homeowners associations affected by the recent closure of Marsac Ave.
-
Today on the Local News Hour, Michelle Deininger is in for Leslie Thatcher. She talks with High Valley Transit Board Member Kim Carson with updates about the new transit district. Then Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's City Council meeting. And lastly, Michelle is joined by Mark O'Connor, a Grammy award winning fiddler and composer. O'Connor is preforming December 21st, at the Eccles Center in Park City.
-
Mark O'Connor is a multiple Grammy and CMA-award winning fiddler and composer whose album An Appalachian Christmas features some huge names in the music world, including James Taylor, Alison Krauss and Yo-Yo Ma. Michelle interviewed him earlier this week to talk about what he has in store for is performance at the Eccles Center in Park City on December 21.
-
High Valley Transit Boardmember Kim Carson joins the Local News Hour with the latest from the newly formed transit district.