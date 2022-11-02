Local News Hour | November 2, 2022

Ski industry leaders tell Park City: the crowds are coming (3:26)

Park City School District Leisure Learning Coordinator Jane Toly and instructor Dr. Nancy Taylor share details about classes on "adulting." (7:23)

Park City Manager Matt Dias has what to expect at next city council meeting. (23:17)

Summit Community Garden Executive Director Sloane Johnson, Garden Director Melissa Soltesz and and new Education Coordinator Erica Snyder have a gardens update. (40:43)