© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 2, 2022

Published November 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH Nov 2 2022.png

Ski industry leaders tell Park City: the crowds are coming (3:26)

Park City School District Leisure Learning Coordinator Jane Toly and instructor Dr. Nancy Taylor share details about classes on "adulting." (7:23)

Park City Manager Matt Dias has what to expect at next city council meeting. (23:17)

Summit Community Garden Executive Director Sloane Johnson, Garden Director Melissa Soltesz and and new Education Coordinator Erica Snyder have a gardens update. (40:43)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher