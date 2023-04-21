Local News Hour | April 21, 2023

Park City’s own Jeremy Nobis, big mountain extreme skiing pioneer and former Olympian, dies (3:33)

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (8:25)

Habitat for Humanity offers free online course to help women take control of their financial future (24:51)

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History co-chairs Don Roll and Sally Elliott talk about the Thaynes Hoist House collapse (28:40)

SHE-CAN mentoring program builds global female leadership (39:00)

