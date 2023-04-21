© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 21, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM MDT
Park City’s own Jeremy Nobis, big mountain extreme skiing pioneer and former Olympian, dies (3:33)
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (8:25)
Habitat for Humanity offers free online course to help women take control of their financial future (24:51)
Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History co-chairs Don Roll and Sally Elliott talk about the Thaynes Hoist House collapse (28:40)
SHE-CAN mentoring program builds global female leadership (39:00)

