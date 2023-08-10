© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 10, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM MDT
Park City School District

Trail report from Mountain Trails Foundation (02:31)

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting (05:29)

Park City Superintendent of Schools Jill Gildea has a preview of schools opening on August 17 and an update on the four construction projects (18:12)

Park City Film Director Katy Wang has a preview of their Augusts movies (33:53)

Park City Community Foundation Exeucitve Director Joel Zarrow talks about a couple of Park City Council candidate forums they are sponsoring, along with the Park City Chamber of Commerce, The Park Record and KPCW (42:02)

Park City Council candidates talk housing, traffic, arts district (46:26)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher