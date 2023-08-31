Local News Hour | August 31, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:11)
- Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting (8:19)
- Executive Director of Utah Open Lands Wendy Fisher has more about the process of conserving the 910 Cattle Ranch and its upcoming fundraiser (22:29)
- Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen and Park City Rotary Club's Corrie Forsling have details on Miners' Day and the upcoming fall events (35:59)
- Swiss Days to bring 100,000 to Midway this weekend (47:43 )