Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 29. 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published September 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

KPCW Weather Report (00:04)

Construction on new Canyons gondola could begin next year(03:53)

Summit County man receives ‘highest civilian honor for heroism’(7:02)

Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation planning coordinator Carly Lansche discusses statewide survey (08:47)

Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street brings "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit to Summit County(18:21)

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting (20:49)

Salt Lake Tribune's Executive Editor Lauren Gustus on top stories (37:35)

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
