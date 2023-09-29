Local News Hour | September 29. 2023
KPCW Weather Report (00:04)
Construction on new Canyons gondola could begin next year(03:53)
Summit County man receives ‘highest civilian honor for heroism’(7:02)
Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation planning coordinator Carly Lansche discusses statewide survey (08:47)
Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street brings "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit to Summit County(18:21)
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting (20:49)
Salt Lake Tribune's Executive Editor Lauren Gustus on top stories (37:35)