Local News Hour | October 12, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (1:17)
- Volunteers to begin patrolling 910 Cattle Ranch for Summit County (3:27)
- Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting (6:11)
- Kouri Richins’ attorneys ask court to dismiss charges over ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ with letter (24:56)
- The new Executive Director of Summit County Clubhouse Jen O'Brien (27:31)
- Local historian Sandra Morrison has details on the next upcoming lecture at the Historic Echo Church on Saturday (40:25)