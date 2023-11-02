Local News Hour | November 2, 2023
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:28)
- Public can weigh in on Holtsville village for first time (5:11)
- Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting (9:32)
- Founder of Crandall Capital Gary Crandall and partner Ryan Crandall have details about the development of their latest project, Studio Crossing (23:30)
- Sandra Morrison on last free lecture at historic Echo Church (36:27)
- Shahar Azani of Fourth Dimension Strategies and Jewish Broadcasting Services talks about the conflict in Israel (39:12)