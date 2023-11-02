© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 2, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM MDT
  • Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:28)
  • Public can weigh in on Holtsville village for first time (5:11)
  • Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting (9:32)
  • Founder of Crandall Capital Gary Crandall and partner Ryan Crandall have details about the development of their latest project, Studio Crossing (23:30)
  • Sandra Morrison on last free lecture at historic Echo Church (36:27)
  • Shahar Azani of Fourth Dimension Strategies and Jewish Broadcasting Services talks about the conflict in Israel (39:12)
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
