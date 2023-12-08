© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 7, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Forecast Center Report (02:55)

Park City Council signals support for Deer Valley proposal. (04:57 )

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting. (09:07)

Smog-filled inversions could be a future concern in Heber Valley (25:11)

State Representative Brian King has announced he will be running for Utah governor in 2024. (27:47)

Mary Gootjes and Joe Demers from Park City Singers have details about their two holiday concerts this month. (41:07)

