Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 8, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:19 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:03)

New Heber City Police chief faces two lawsuits alleging racism at previous department (07:09)

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update (09:08)

Park City journalist writes a book to inspire youth to vote (23:24)

Athlete report with US Ski and Snowboard Marketing & Communications Director Courtney Harkins (26:31)

Third Summit County planning lab applications open to residents(36:12)

Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on programs offered by the foundation (37:39)

“Winnie” retires after a 45-year career of resort medicine(44:37)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
