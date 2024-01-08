Local News Hour | January 8, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:03)
New Heber City Police chief faces two lawsuits alleging racism at previous department (07:09)
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update (09:08)
Park City journalist writes a book to inspire youth to vote (23:24)
Athlete report with US Ski and Snowboard Marketing & Communications Director Courtney Harkins (26:31)
Third Summit County planning lab applications open to residents(36:12)
Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on programs offered by the foundation (37:39)
“Winnie” retires after a 45-year career of resort medicine(44:37)