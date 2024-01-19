Local News Hour | January 18, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:47)
- State Route 224 bus rapid transit lanes see 2-year delay (4:57)
- Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting (8:22)
- Park City School District Business Administration Randy Upton and Community Relations Manager Heidi Matthews take a look a this year's legislative overview of education issues. (25:07)
- Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings (42:57)