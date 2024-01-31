Local News Hour | January 30, 2024

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:57).

Park City prepares to negotiate new Sundance contract as ‘24 festival ends (05:11).

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting (08:12).

Utah Legislature update with KUER reporters Sean Higgins (24:51).

Deer Valley Director of Mountain Operations Garrett Lang and freestyle moguls skier/Park City local Alli Macuga discuss this week's Intermountain Health Freestyle International (40:42).

Bills could change the way Utah votes (48:21).

