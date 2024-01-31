Local News Hour | January 30, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:57).
Park City prepares to negotiate new Sundance contract as ‘24 festival ends (05:11).
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting (08:12).
Utah Legislature update with KUER reporters Sean Higgins (24:51).
Deer Valley Director of Mountain Operations Garrett Lang and freestyle moguls skier/Park City local Alli Macuga discuss this week's Intermountain Health Freestyle International (40:42).