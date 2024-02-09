Local News Hour | February 9, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:52)
- South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (7:28)
- Courtnie Worthen with Special Olympics Utah to discuss the upcoming Polar Plunge event this Saturday at the MARC and similar events around Utah (17:33)
- California Berkeley Economics Professor Dmitry Taubinsky with the details on winning state lotteries (21:28)
- South Summit Fire Chief Scott Thorell talks about his new roll (35:35)
- Connie Nelson has served as the Executive Director of the Alf Engen Ski Museum for the last two decades. She plans to retire at the end of March (47:19)