Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 11, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:45 PM MDT
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:49)

Park City Council considers new mixed use village near Round Valley (03:47)

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update (06:55)

Athlete Report with Park City Ski and Snowboard's Snowboard Division Director Rick Shimpeno and Freeski Division Director Hatch Haslock (25:33)

President and CEO of the Park City Education Foundation have updates on the programs offered by the foundation (36:18)

Utah Avalanche Center seeks new director(45:48)

Girls on the Run calls for volunteer coaches(48:18)

