Local News Hour | March 11, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:49)
Park City Council considers new mixed use village near Round Valley (03:47)
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update (06:55)
Athlete Report with Park City Ski and Snowboard's Snowboard Division Director Rick Shimpeno and Freeski Division Director Hatch Haslock (25:33)
President and CEO of the Park City Education Foundation have updates on the programs offered by the foundation (36:18)
Utah Avalanche Center seeks new director(45:48)