© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 15, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 15, 2024 at 1:10 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Utah Avalanche forecast information (03:46)

Olympic official says IOC and Utah can learn from each other (04:10)

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has a monthly update (07:45)

Wasatch County leaders brainstorm for Olympics as IOC visits venues (18:09)

Park City Ski and Snowboard Athlete Report with Christie Hind and Ryan Devine (20:15)

A look back on what it took to bring the 2002 Olympics to Utah (30:51)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (33:22)

Residents concerned proposed Deer Valley expansion lift is in ‘crucial’ wildlife habitat (45:16)

Hundreds welcome spring at Park City Mountain Pond Skim (47:07)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher