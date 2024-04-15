Local News Hour | April 15, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche forecast information (03:46)
Olympic official says IOC and Utah can learn from each other (04:10)
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has a monthly update (07:45)
Wasatch County leaders brainstorm for Olympics as IOC visits venues (18:09)
Park City Ski and Snowboard Athlete Report with Christie Hind and Ryan Devine (20:15)
A look back on what it took to bring the 2002 Olympics to Utah (30:51)
Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (33:22)
Residents concerned proposed Deer Valley expansion lift is in ‘crucial’ wildlife habitat (45:16)
Hundreds welcome spring at Park City Mountain Pond Skim (47:07)