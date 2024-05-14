© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 14, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 14, 2024 at 3:01 PM MDT
New documents show Summit County deputies found white pills at Richins home (03:36)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (05:49)

Sports dietitian Alexandra Krause is the guest speaker for the Intermountain PC Hospital Speaker Series on who will speak on “Using Food as Fuel, Considerations for the Young Female Athlete." (21:26)

People's Health Clinic Founder and Board Member, Dr. John Hanrahan and Chief Development Officer, Jenn Marley, discuss the clinic's 25th anniversary and announce this year's Walk and Wine event. (35:23)

Summit County Sheriff warns of social scams as fake missing child posts circulate (46:38)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
