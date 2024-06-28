Local News Hour | June 28, 2024
- Vice President Harris visits Park City Friday, traffic delays expected (2:37)
- One day only: Private cowboy museum to open on July 4 (4:01)
- Wasatch leaders approve two infrastructure districts amid qualms over ‘public good’ (7:23)
- Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco has the latest updates on the Bonanza Park small area plan, e-bike trails and restrictions (10:32)
- Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus breaks down Utah's primary election results, housing growth (40:15)
- New Park City affordable housing project on pace for summer 2025 opening (49:11)