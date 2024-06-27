Vice President Harris visits Park City Friday, traffic delays expected

Motorists can expect traffic delays while the vice president travels to and from Summit County.

Harris is attending a fundraiser on behalf of President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection in November.

Authorities remain tight-lipped about the afternoon event at a private home in the area.

Summit County Sheriff Chief Deputy Kacey Bates said the lack of public information is standard as a precaution for dignitary and state visits.

“When the vice president comes, or anybody of that nature, a lot of protections come into play and with those protections come delays and so we just ask that motorists be patient,” Bates said.

If the vice president’s visit is anything like Biden’s visit to Park City last year, residents can expect intermittent road closures and traffic delays before and after the event.

It’s unclear if Parley’s Canyon will be temporarily closed for the vice-presidential motorcade, but similar precautions were made during the president’s visit in 2023.

KPCW will have updates throughout Harris’ visit Friday including road closures and delays.