Local News Hour | October 3, 2024
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (3:05)
- Summit County Council candidates talk growth, budget at forum (5:02 )
- Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting. (9:02)
- PC Community Foundation Climate Fund Manager Andy Hecht and Founder and CEO of Waste Less Solutions Dana Williamson have details on expanding into Summit County as part of the Zero Food Waste movement. (24:35)
- Wasatch County Council candidate impersonates music store owner, spreads false information (35:58)
- Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission Executive Director Mary-Margaret Pingree discusses three things voters should do to know the judges on their ballot before they vote. (40:31)