Local News Hour | March 13, 2026 By Roger Goldman, Connor Thomas Published March 13, 2026 at 10:58 AM MDT Listen • 51:48 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:40)Richins Trial Recap: Defense, prosecutors rest (4:54)UVU Public Policy Institute director discusses election security, mail-in ballotsPark City MARC offers full slate of spring adults sports leagues (41:28)Wasatch High homebuilding program mentor leaves lasting impact on students (46:55)