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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 27, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 27, 2026 at 3:35 PM MDT
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KPCW

Mountainlands Community Housing Executive Director Jason Glidden with an update on the HOPA project (02:44)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update (19:30)

Park City Adult Services Librarian Rylee Broach and Head of Events and Publicity Becca Lael join Women's Giving Fund manager Rebecca Blanchette have an update on this year's Women's Giving Fund author event at Park City Library (37:04)

MIDA, ‘Shark Tank’ Kevin O’Leary announce new data center project area (44:47)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher