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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 1, 2026

By Roger Goldman
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:55 AM MDT
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KPCW

Cox: ‘We have an obligation’ to support data center development (02:37)

Utah’s first brewpub will close after 37 years in Park City (04:58)

Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus on the organization's nonprofit status and effort to bring free news to Utah (09:09)

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of the council's April 30 meeting (22:32)

Wasatch CAPS and CTE Director Weston Broadbent has an update on the school's home building program to tackle the Wasatch Back's housing crisis (38:14)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman