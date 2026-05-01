Local News Hour | May 1, 2026
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Cox: ‘We have an obligation’ to support data center development (02:37)
Utah’s first brewpub will close after 37 years in Park City (04:58)
Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus on the organization's nonprofit status and effort to bring free news to Utah (09:09)
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of the council's April 30 meeting (22:32)
Wasatch CAPS and CTE Director Weston Broadbent has an update on the school's home building program to tackle the Wasatch Back's housing crisis (38:14)