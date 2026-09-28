Local News Hour | September 28, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 28, 2026 at 3:23 PM MDT Listen • 49:25 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW MIDA’s East Village-area bonds total over $1B (03:13)Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update (09:05)Park City MOFO bike ride raises $700,000 for National Ability Center (21:45)Executive Director Jacky's Recovery Support Services Javier Alegre (24:23)Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony and Trails Director Connor Maher have a preview of their autumn trails update (39:10)