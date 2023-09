Mountain Money talks with authors Ian Goldin and Tom Lee-Devlin about their new book “Age of the City: Why our Future will be Won or Lost Together.” (00:00)

Then, journalist Topher Sanders highlights the findings outlined in his ProPublica article "The True Dangers of Long Trains." (22:49)

And Mountain Money ends the hour discussing the launch of SMMT, an outdoor brand, with the founders Jamie and Michelle Parker. (39:44)