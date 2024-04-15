© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | April 15, 2024

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published April 15, 2024 at 1:36 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Peter Roady, Parkite and University of Utah professor, highlights how Franklin D. Roosevelt developed a vision of national security focused not just on protecting Americans against physical attack but also on ensuring their economic well-being in his book "The Contest Over National Security." (00:09)

Then, Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Moms F1rst, and Emily Kos, Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group, reveal data from a new report showing employer childcare benefits more than pay for themselves. (20:40)

And Rudger Klug and Dmitriy Siminovskiy discuss Hash Hive Labs, a mobile crypto-mining company started at Park City High School, that was included as part of the 2024 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge. (38:58)

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman