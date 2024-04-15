Mountain Money | April 15, 2024

Peter Roady, Parkite and University of Utah professor, highlights how Franklin D. Roosevelt developed a vision of national security focused not just on protecting Americans against physical attack but also on ensuring their economic well-being in his book "The Contest Over National Security." (00:09)

Then, Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Moms F1rst, and Emily Kos, Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group, reveal data from a new report showing employer childcare benefits more than pay for themselves. (20:40)

And Rudger Klug and Dmitriy Siminovskiy discuss Hash Hive Labs, a mobile crypto-mining company started at Park City High School, that was included as part of the 2024 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge. (38:58)