Wall Street Journal reporter Dana Mattioli discusses her book "The Everything War: Amazon's Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power." (00:09)

Then, Erin Fox with the University of Utah Drug Information Service delves into the current drug shortages impacting the nation. (21:04)

And Kirsten Gunnerud and Melissa Garland discuss the April Fundraiser for the Women’s Inspired Network at the Yoga Mastery Institute. (40:22)