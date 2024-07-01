Mountain Money | July 1, 2024
- Author Julie Satow describes the remarkable role that women played in the development of the modern department store as laid out in her new book, "When Women Ran Fifth Avenue: Glamour and Power at the Dawn of American Fashion" (00:54)
- "The Wolves of K Street: The Secret History of How Big Money Took Over Big Government" author and former Wall Street Journal reporter Brody Mullins delves into the lobbying industry in Washington, D.C. covering fifty years of corporate influence (22:28)