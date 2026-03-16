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Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

It Shouldn't Be on You

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published March 16, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
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Nick Chater
Warwick Business School
Nick Chater

Professor Nicholas Chater discusses his new book "It's on You." Chater challenges the thesis propounded by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein in their book "Nudge" that the tools used by behavioral scientists like "nudges" are the best way to attack the big problems faced by society. Indeed, Chater argues that focusing solely on individual behavior, what he calls the "i-frame" is in fact often used to avoid the kinds of measures that would in fact lead to significant change by modification to systems-- the "s-frame."

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman