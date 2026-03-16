It Shouldn't Be on You

Professor Nicholas Chater discusses his new book "It's on You." Chater challenges the thesis propounded by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein in their book "Nudge" that the tools used by behavioral scientists like "nudges" are the best way to attack the big problems faced by society. Indeed, Chater argues that focusing solely on individual behavior, what he calls the "i-frame" is in fact often used to avoid the kinds of measures that would in fact lead to significant change by modification to systems-- the "s-frame."