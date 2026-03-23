Avalanches, wildfires, and flying robots: drone systems for the world’s worst days

Avalanche control and wildfire ignition sound like scenes from a disaster movie, but for Drone Amplified, they’re design constraints. This episode explores MONTIS, their drone-based avalanche control system that lets crews trigger controlled slides from a safe distance. We talk through how MONTIS fits between ground teams and helicopters, why “removing your team from the danger zone” is more than a tagline, and how reliability is engineered into every piece of the system. Then we jump back to fire, connecting the dots between their wild land experience and avalanche applications. If you work in risk, safety, or extreme environments, this is a masterclass in building tools for the world’s worst days.

https://droneamplified.com/MONTIS/

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