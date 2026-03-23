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Mountain Money

Avalanches, wildfires, and flying robots: drone systems for the world’s worst days

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
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A photo of the Drone Amplified team in the mountains
Drone Amplified
A photo of the Drone Amplified team in the mountains

Avalanche control and wildfire ignition sound like scenes from a disaster movie, but for Drone Amplified, they’re design constraints. This episode explores MONTIS, their drone-based avalanche control system that lets crews trigger controlled slides from a safe distance. We talk through how MONTIS fits between ground teams and helicopters, why “removing your team from the danger zone” is more than a tagline, and how reliability is engineered into every piece of the system. Then we jump back to fire, connecting the dots between their wild land experience and avalanche applications. If you work in risk, safety, or extreme environments, this is a masterclass in building tools for the world’s worst days.

https://droneamplified.com/MONTIS/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-amplified

https://www.instagram.com/droneamplified/

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman