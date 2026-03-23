Beyond Quick Fixes: Weight Loss, Hormones, and the Peak Approach

In a world of rushed primary care visits and generic weight-loss advice, Peak Medical tries to slow things down and personalize the process, using hormones, lab work, and targeted therapies as tools rather than shortcuts. Their Park City clinic offers services for both men and women. From testosterone and estrogen optimization to PRP for joints and sexual health, along with IV nutrient drips designed to support energy, immunity, and recovery. We learn how they decide which therapies make the cut, how they talk with patients about expectations and safety, and what it means to truly be “your partner in health” in a high-performance mountain town.

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