The Last Kings of Hollywood: Coppola, Lucas and Spielberg

Author Paul Fischer discusses his new book on the remarkable careers of film directors Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. The three men became friends and reinvented American cinema.

Fischer paints the picture of how Coppola and Lucas were determined to make films without having to deal with the aging studio system, and their mixed success. And while Spielberg operated more within the system, his ability to make box office magic gave him more and more control.