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Mountain Money

The Last Kings of Hollywood: Coppola, Lucas and Spielberg

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published March 30, 2026 at 11:18 AM MDT
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Paul Fischer
Crosby Fischer
Paul Fischer

Author Paul Fischer discusses his new book on the remarkable careers of film directors Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. The three men became friends and reinvented American cinema.

Fischer paints the picture of how Coppola and Lucas were determined to make films without having to deal with the aging studio system, and their mixed success. And while Spielberg operated more within the system, his ability to make box office magic gave him more and more control.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman