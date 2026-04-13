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Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

How Jewish immigrants turned play into big business in America

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
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Michael Kimmel
wisdomwithoutwalls.org
Michael Kimmel

Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe played a surprising, central role in creating the American toy industry—from the first teddy bear and Ideal Toy Company to Barbie and GI Joe.

In this interview, sociologist and author Michael Kimmel traces how their immigrant experiences, and progressive ideas about childhood shaped toys, comics, and kids’ culture. He also explores how world wars, television advertising, and evolving views on race transformed dolls, action figures, and the business of play in the 20th century.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman