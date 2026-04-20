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Mountain Money

An inside look at Spa Tender’s hot tub and pool business

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:13 AM MDT
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Spa Tender
Spa Tender Logo

Patrick Fabian and Rick Koplow of Spa Tender discuss their company’s growth and services in the Park City area. The business specializes in hot tub service, repair and restoration and is expanding into pool maintenance.

They talk about the importance of proper water chemistry and equipment installation, common issues, and the role of year-round use in health and wellness. They also outline the costs and services included in their maintenance plans.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman