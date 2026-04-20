An inside look at Spa Tender’s hot tub and pool business
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Patrick Fabian and Rick Koplow of Spa Tender discuss their company’s growth and services in the Park City area. The business specializes in hot tub service, repair and restoration and is expanding into pool maintenance.
They talk about the importance of proper water chemistry and equipment installation, common issues, and the role of year-round use in health and wellness. They also outline the costs and services included in their maintenance plans.