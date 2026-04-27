MM - 4/27 - Feed the People

Jan Dutkiewicz and Gabriel N. Rosenberg, authors of "Feed the People", challenge the idea that industrial food is inherently harmful, arguing instead that large-scale food systems have made food more abundant, affordable, and accessible. They contend the solution is not rejecting industrial food in favor of nostalgic “local-only” ideals, but reforming the system through policy, technology, and labor protections to make it healthier, fairer, and more sustainable.