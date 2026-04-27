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Mountain Money

MM - 4/27 - Feed the People

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published April 27, 2026 at 11:42 AM MDT
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Feed The People book cover
Jan Dutkiewicz and Gabriel Rosenberg
Feed The People book cover

Jan Dutkiewicz and Gabriel N. Rosenberg, authors of "Feed the People", challenge the idea that industrial food is inherently harmful, arguing instead that large-scale food systems have made food more abundant, affordable, and accessible. They contend the solution is not rejecting industrial food in favor of nostalgic “local-only” ideals, but reforming the system through policy, technology, and labor protections to make it healthier, fairer, and more sustainable.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman