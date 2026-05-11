Why Your Bank Account Has More Feelings Than You Think

There's a statistic that Lev Mandel keeps coming back to: 54% of Americans feel stressed about money multiple times a week. And yet the financial industry's response to that stress has largely been to hand people more information — more charts, more calculators, more advice columns — as if the problem were simply a lack of knowledge. Lev, a practicing financial advisor and accredited investment fiduciary who also writes peer-reviewed research, thinks the industry has been solving the wrong problem.

His workbook Money Is Weird takes a radically different approach, inviting readers into a process of honest self-reflection about the emotional, psychological, and even philosophical dimensions of their relationship with money. He joins us to unpack why money triggers feelings around safety, identity, and survival, and what it actually looks like to build a healthier relationship with it.

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