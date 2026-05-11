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Mountain Money

Why Your Bank Account Has More Feelings Than You Think

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:25 AM MDT
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Lev Mendel, author of Money Is Weird.
Lisa Keating Photography
Lev Mendel, author of Money Is Weird.

There's a statistic that Lev Mandel keeps coming back to: 54% of Americans feel stressed about money multiple times a week. And yet the financial industry's response to that stress has largely been to hand people more information — more charts, more calculators, more advice columns — as if the problem were simply a lack of knowledge. Lev, a practicing financial advisor and accredited investment fiduciary who also writes peer-reviewed research, thinks the industry has been solving the wrong problem.

His workbook Money Is Weird takes a radically different approach, inviting readers into a process of honest self-reflection about the emotional, psychological, and even philosophical dimensions of their relationship with money. He joins us to unpack why money triggers feelings around safety, identity, and survival, and what it actually looks like to build a healthier relationship with it.

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Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy