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Mountain Money

Dedicated lanes, zero emissions, and 5,000 riders a day: The Math behind The Bob

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:42 PM MDT
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After receiving more than 200 submissions from community members, High Valley Transit revealed the name for its bus rapid transit line, The Bobsled Express, or 'the Bob' for short, at an April 3 event.
High Valley Transit
After receiving more than 200 submissions from community members, High Valley Transit revealed the name for its bus rapid transit line, The Bobsled Express, or 'the Bob' for short, at an April 4 event.

Bus Rapid Transit has emerged as one of the most cost-effective tools in the modern transit toolkit — delivering rail-like frequency, reliability, and rider experience at a fraction of the cost of light rail, while preserving the flexibility of bus operations. The SR-224 "Bobsled Express" is a textbook example of the model done right: dedicated bus-only lanes to bypass congestion, mixed-flow operations where appropriate, signal priority at intersections, level boarding platforms, real-time arrival information, and ADA-accessible zero-emission electric vehicles — all on a corridor that the Park City Chamber of Commerce says is critical to the functioning of the local economy.

Stacy Witbeck brings to this project the same alternative delivery philosophy — collaboration, transparency, early contractor involvement, and self-performance of key scopes — that has made them the go-to contractor for complex urban transit projects from Portland to San Diego to Seattle. High Valley Transit brings something equally rare: deep community trust, a free-fare model that removes economic barriers to ridership, and a coalition of partners including UDOT, Summit County, Park City, the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, and Canyons Village that has been building toward this moment for nearly a decade. Today we talk to both of them about what it means — economically, operationally, and strategically — to build the infrastructure that keeps a mountain resort community moving.

https://www.hvtutah.gov/sr224-brt

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman