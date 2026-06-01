From crickets to chaos: The French brasserie betting on Main Street

This episode takes you inside a workday that starts at 2 a.m. with croissants proofing and ends with guests listening to live music over wine and oysters. Katie and Galen walk us through how La Dépôt’s kitchen powers both the brasserie and Union Patisserie, from crackling-hot pastries at 7 a.m. to dinner rushes that depend heavily on the weather.

They talk candidly about staffing in a high-cost, transient town and why building a strong “core” team matters more than anything else. We also dig into Utah’s shifting liquor regulations, from mandatory ID checks for everyone to the confusion it creates for out-of-town guests. Through it all, you’ll hear how they’re planning summer activations, reviving their Friday Apero, and leaning into the community that’s embraced them.

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