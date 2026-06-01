© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

From crickets to chaos: The French brasserie betting on Main Street

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:45 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Galen and Katie Zamarra at KPCW
KPCW
Galen and Katie Zamarra at KPCW

This episode takes you inside a workday that starts at 2 a.m. with croissants proofing and ends with guests listening to live music over wine and oysters. Katie and Galen walk us through how La Dépôt’s kitchen powers both the brasserie and Union Patisserie, from crackling-hot pastries at 7 a.m. to dinner rushes that depend heavily on the weather.

They talk candidly about staffing in a high-cost, transient town and why building a strong “core” team matters more than anything else. We also dig into Utah’s shifting liquor regulations, from mandatory ID checks for everyone to the confusion it creates for out-of-town guests. Through it all, you’ll hear how they’re planning summer activations, reviving their Friday Apero, and leaning into the community that’s embraced them.

www.ledepotpc.com

@ledpotpc

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman