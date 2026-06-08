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Mountain Money

From the Black Sox to DraftKings: How betting changed sports

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published June 8, 2026 at 1:09 PM MDT
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David Bockino author of Over Under: A History of Sports Betting in America
David Bockino
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David Bockino / Simon & Schuster
David Bockino author of Over Under: A History of Sports Betting in America

Did gambling build American sports?

Author David Bockino joins Mountain Money to discuss "Over Under: A History of Sports Betting in America" and the surprising role gambling played in the rise of baseball, football, basketball, and horse racing. He shares incredible stories about the 1919 Black Sox scandal, the bookmaker who helped invent the point spread, college basketball fixing scandals, and why sports leagues spent decades denying a relationship with betting while quietly benefiting from it.

The conversation also explores how legalized sports betting, mobile apps, prop bets, and gambling scandals are changing the modern sports landscape—and why the connection between sports and wagering may be deeper than most fans realize.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman