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Mountain Money

Who really holds the power? Democracy's blind spot

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:14 PM MDT
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Jeffery Winters author of The Blind Spot: How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracies
Penguin Publishing
Jeffery Winters author of The Blind Spot: How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracies - Penguin Publishing

How much influence do the wealthiest Americans have over our democracy? Roger and Kevin sit down with political scientist and author Jeffery Winters to explore the arguments in his book, "The Blind Spot: How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracy." Winters contends that a powerful elite shapes public policy and protects its interests through an extensive network of lawyers, lobbyists, consultants, and institutions he calls the "wealth defense industry."

The conversation examines how concentrated wealth can translate into political power, why many democratic systems struggle to address these imbalances, and what the consequences may be for civic participation and public trust. Winters also discusses the historical roots of oligarchic influence and whether meaningful reforms are possible in today's political landscape.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman