Behind the billion-dollar deals, the personal battle nobody saw

For decades, Leigh Steinberg defined the modern sports "super-agent," negotiating billions in historic contracts and inspiring iconic pop culture portrayals such as Jerry Maguire. But behind the high-profile draft picks and blockbuster deals lay an extreme personal battle with alcoholism that ultimately cost him his business and his assets.

On this week's edition of Mountain Money, Leigh joins the show for a deeply powerful conversation about his book, "The Comeback: A Playbook for Turning Life's Setbacks Into Victories." He details the rock-bottom epiphany that broke his denial, his journey through a 12-step program and his celebration of 16 years of continuous sobriety.

Beyond his personal recovery, Leigh offers a masterclass on the rapidly changing economics of the sports industry. We contrast the $600,000 rookie contract of his first client in 1975 with the half-billion-dollar deals of today, unload the chaotic landscape of college NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals and explore the hidden, systemic dangers that online sports gambling poses to the integrity of the game.

Leigh also shares unconventional, practical advice for students and young professionals looking to distinguish themselves and break into the highly competitive sports media and agency landscape.