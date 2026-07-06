Proxy fight on the powder as Oasis challenges Vail Resorts

This episode is a guide to how activist investors try to change big public companies. Guest Bill Baker, former SEC enforcement official, walks through the tools in the activist playbook—big share purchases, regulatory filings, lining up other shareholders and ultimately proxy fights to swap out board members. Using Oasis Capital vs. Vail Resorts as a live case study, he explains the legal rules, the role of major funds and proxy advisors and why this battle is as much about corporate strategy as stock price.

Mountain Money's Roger Goldman and Kevin Kennedy unpack Oasis Capital’s interest in Vail Resorts, the company behind Park City Mountain Resort. Baker explains the 5% disclosure rule, why Oasis’s 8% stake could set up a proxy fight over Vail’s board and what locals should watch for next—starting with any move from a passive 13G filing to an activist 13D.