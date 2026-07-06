© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Proxy fight on the powder as Oasis challenges Vail Resorts

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published July 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
William R. Baker III
Latham and Watkins
William R. Baker III

This episode is a guide to how activist investors try to change big public companies. Guest Bill Baker, former SEC enforcement official, walks through the tools in the activist playbook—big share purchases, regulatory filings, lining up other shareholders and ultimately proxy fights to swap out board members. Using Oasis Capital vs. Vail Resorts as a live case study, he explains the legal rules, the role of major funds and proxy advisors and why this battle is as much about corporate strategy as stock price.

Mountain Money's Roger Goldman and Kevin Kennedy unpack Oasis Capital’s interest in Vail Resorts, the company behind Park City Mountain Resort. Baker explains the 5% disclosure rule, why Oasis’s 8% stake could set up a proxy fight over Vail’s board and what locals should watch for next—starting with any move from a passive 13G filing to an activist 13D.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy