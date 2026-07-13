© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

What's cooking at Courchevel?

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published July 13, 2026 at 11:48 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courchevel Park City
Jack Footer
/
KPCW
Courchevel Park City

Tucked right on the corner of Heber Avenue and Main Street inside the historic Coal and Lumber Building, Courchevel Bistro has long been an eye-catching institution for Park City diners. However, a common local misconception persists. Because it shares an identity with the private Talisker Club, many residents assume it's entirely off-limits to non-members, which is not true.

Hosts Roger Goldman and Kevin Kennedy sit down with Courchevel Bistro's manager, Laurel Creel, to clear the air and dive into what the elevated French-European establishment has planned for the prime summer months.

Creel emphasizes that while the basement houses a private members-only lounge, Courchevel's upstairs dining rooms and patio offer 143 seats fully accessible to the general public. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a dedicated kitchen crew led by Chef Maria—who has been piloting the culinary team since the bistro's launch in 2019 and arrives each day early to prepare an entirely scratch-made, never-frozen menu that is certain to captivate local foodies and guests alike.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman