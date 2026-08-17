Breaking down Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery antitrust case

In February, Paramount Skydance announced a proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. This major deal would combine two of Hollywood's "Big Five" film studios alongside an extensive portfolio of basic cable channels, streaming services like HBO Max, and iconic media franchises. Though the U.S. Department of Justice completed its pre-merger review without challenging the deal, 12 state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the acquisition.

Antitrust expert Patrick Neville of Parsons Behle & Latimer joined Mountain Money to explain the legal framework surrounding the challenge and why state attorneys general are increasingly taking separate action when federal regulators pass on major corporate mergers. The conversation explores the lawsuit's central battlegrounds, including how courts define relevant product markets across wide-release films, blockbuster theatrical releases, and basic cable programming.

Neville details how the court's granting of a temporary restraining order relied heavily on market-concentration precedents like the landmark Philadelphia National Bank case, while examining Paramount's argument that the merger is necessary to compete against dominant streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon. The episode also covers the parallel lawsuit brought by the Writers Guild of America, which alleges that reducing the number of competing studios creates a monopsony that harms screenwriters' bargaining power and compensation, which Neville outlines by discussing the evidentiary burdens involved in proving buyer-side antitrust harm, referencing the DOJ's 2022 challenge to the Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster deal.

