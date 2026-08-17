Unlocking total wealth: purpose, gratitude, and financial security

While countless financial books focus on how to build, save, and invest money, wealth management expert and author Feroz Ansari asks a fundamentally different question: What is the money truly for? On this episode of Mountain Money, Ansari sits down to discuss his book, The Wisdom and Wealth Solution: Unlocking the Secrets of Happiness, Purpose, and Financial Security with Living360. Drawing from years of experience working with highly successful individuals and families, Ansari explains that financial wealth alone is often inadequate for true fulfillment. He introduces the concept of "Total Wealth," which is a balance between financial security and what he calls "wisdom wealth."

Ansari introduces the concept of the "concrete box": the set of unexamined cultural, societal, and economic beliefs that define success for us and often steer people away from their authentic goals. He illustrates this by sharing how many university students prioritize monetary targets over meaningful life achievements, misinterpreting money itself and its inherent meaning. Through insights rooted in positive psychology, Ansari emphasizes that while money provides essential security up to a point, long-term joy relies heavily on intentional activities, strong relationships, and active gratitude, which also include his Living360 method, designed to align personal finances with a well-examined life, knowing oneself, understanding global dynamics, discovering purpose, and building long-term financial security.