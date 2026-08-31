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Mountain Money

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on AI’s internet takeover

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published August 31, 2026 at 11:45 AM MDT
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Matthew Prince in the KPCW Studios
KPCW
Matthew Prince in the KPCW Studios

Artificial intelligence is changing not just how we use the internet, but how the internet itself works. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince discusses the explosive growth of AI bots and web crawlers, and what that shift means for digital infrastructure and the traditional advertising-driven web.

He also explores how AI could reshape commerce, small businesses and the economics of online content. And as AI increasingly relies on trusted, original information, Prince explains why local journalism may become more valuable than ever.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy