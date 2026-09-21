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Mountain Money

Auto loan refinancing to lower monthly payments

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published September 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
America First Credit Union

Kymrie Turner, Senior Vice President of Consumer Lending at America First Credit Union, discusses the growing interest in auto loan refinancing. Turner explains how high vehicle prices, elevated interest rates and longer loan terms have put pressure on household budgets. She shares how refinancing could help some borrowers lower their monthly payments or adjust their loan terms. Turner also offers advice for consumers navigating negative equity and weighs the differences between refinancing through credit unions, banks and fintech lenders.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy